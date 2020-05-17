Man Charged After 120 MPH Chase on Maine Turnpike

Maine State Police say a Houlton man faces numerous charges after a highway chase that involved speeds of up to 120 mph.

Forty-three-year-old Michael Pierce was charged Saturday with eluding a police officer, driving to endanger and driving with a suspended license.

Troopers received multiple calls around 12:30 p.m. for a southbound vehicle driving erratically and speeding on the Maine Turnpike.

Police initially tried to stop Pierce's car in Sabattus, but Pierce allegedly refused to stop and continued weaving in and out of the breakdown lane. The car pulled over in Falmouth just after 1 p.m.

Pierce was taken to the Cumberland County Jail, where it is unclear if he has an attorney.

Authorities say Pierce had two passengers in the car, both of whom were not charged in the incident.