Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
michael pierce

Man Charged After 120 MPH Chase on Maine Turnpike

Michael Pierce, 43, was arrested and taken to the Cumberland County Jail

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and The Associated Press

Negocios_son_el_blanco_de_una_ola_de_asaltos.jpg
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine State Police say a Houlton man faces numerous charges after a highway chase that involved speeds of up to 120 mph.

Forty-three-year-old Michael Pierce was charged Saturday with eluding a police officer, driving to endanger and driving with a suspended license.

Troopers received multiple calls around 12:30 p.m. for a southbound vehicle driving erratically and speeding on the Maine Turnpike.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

new details 1 hour ago

Mass. Reopening Will Start With Places of Worship, Construction, Manufacturing: State Rep.

Weather forecast 4 hours ago

Showers Possible But New England Not Expecting Substantial Rain

Police initially tried to stop Pierce's car in Sabattus, but Pierce allegedly refused to stop and continued weaving in and out of the breakdown lane. The car pulled over in Falmouth just after 1 p.m.

Pierce was taken to the Cumberland County Jail, where it is unclear if he has an attorney. 

Authorities say Pierce had two passengers in the car, both of whom were not charged in the incident.

NBC10 Boston and the Associated Press

This article tagged under:

michael pierceMaine State PoliceMaine Turnpikehigh-speed chase
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us