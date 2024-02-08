Man charged in girlfriend's death escapes police custody in Kenya

The suspect in the death of a woman whose body was found at Boston Logan International Airport has escaped from authorities in Kenya, police said Thursday.

Kevin Kangethe, 40, escaped from the Nairobi Police Department and into a privately owned minivan, which is the main source of transportation in Kenya.

Kangethe had been in custody since Jan. 30. He was awaiting extradition on a warrant out of Massachusetts that alleged he killed his girlfriend — Margaret "Maggie" Mbitu — back in October and left her body in a car at Logan airport.

The Nairobi police chief said they have arrested the officers who were on duty when Kangethe escaped.

According to The Associated Press, police corruption has been a problem in Kenya for decades, and his escape raises suspicion that bribes were paid for his freedom.

Massachusetts officials had worked with Kenya authorities for three months before they located and arrested him at a nightclub last month.

Kangethe had his next court hearing scheduled for Friday and now the search for him begins once again.