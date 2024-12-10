New Hampshire

Man charged with DUI after crashing vehicle through DraftKings sportsbook

A 47-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries

By Marc Fortier

A man is facing a drunken driving charge after he allegedly crashed his SUV into the DraftKings sportsbook location in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday night.

Manchester police said they responded around 11:30 p.m. Monday to the DraftKings sportsbook located inside the Revo Casino and Social House at 1279 South Willow St. for a report of a vehicle into the building.

Arriving officers saw a Honda CRV that had gone through the windows on the Gold Street side of the business. Employees told officers they were in the breakroom when the SUV suddenly came crashing into the building.

A 47-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The driver, identified by police as 41-year-old Luis Rosario Rodriguez, was already out of the vehicle when police arrived being checked out by medical personnel. He had a small cut above his left eye, but no major injuries.

He was placed under arrest for aggravated driving under the influence. Police did not release bail information or any details about when he was expected to be arraigned.

