Man charged with OUI after crashing into police cruiser in Winthrop

A 22-year-old man is facing a drunken driving charge after crashing into a police cruiser on Wednesday in Winthrop, Massachusetts.

Winthrop police said one of their officers was driving a marked cruiser on Veteran's Road around 5:44 p.m. Wednesday when they were hit head-on by a Ram 1500 pickup truck. Police said their initial investigation determined that the pickup had completely crossed the marked center lines and was driving on the wrong side of the road when the crash occurred.

The officer who was driving the cruiser, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified by police as Joseph Clemens, of Winthrop, was evaluated by emergency medical technicians at the scene and did not require hospitalization.

Both vehicles sustained significant front-end body damage and were towed from the scene, police said.

A subsequent investigation determined that Clemens was operating under the influence. He was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, a marked lanes violation, speeding, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and possession of open containers of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in East Boston District Court on Thursday.