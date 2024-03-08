Duxbury

Man charged with stealing Black Lives Matter banners from Duxbury church

The banners were stolen from the lawn of the First Parish Church on Tremont Street, police say

By Thea DiGiammerino

Lights on a police car, Jan. 27, 2022.
NBC

A Duxbury, Massachusetts, man is accused of stealing Black Lives Matter banners from a local church on two separate occasions, according to police.

Police say the first theft happened in January from the lawn of the First Parish Church on Tremont Street. On Thursday, the church reported a second theft. Using video and other evidence, police say they identified a suspect - Zachary Brousseau, 31, of Duxbury.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Brousseau's home. As part of that search, investigators found a badly damaged banner that they believe was from the first theft in January.

Brousseau is suspected in both incidents and faces charges of larceny and destruction of church property. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney to speak to the charges.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Duxbury
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us