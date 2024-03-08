Man charged with stealing Black Lives Matter banners from Duxbury church

A Duxbury, Massachusetts, man is accused of stealing Black Lives Matter banners from a local church on two separate occasions, according to police.

Police say the first theft happened in January from the lawn of the First Parish Church on Tremont Street. On Thursday, the church reported a second theft. Using video and other evidence, police say they identified a suspect - Zachary Brousseau, 31, of Duxbury.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Brousseau's home. As part of that search, investigators found a badly damaged banner that they believe was from the first theft in January.

Brousseau is suspected in both incidents and faces charges of larceny and destruction of church property. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney to speak to the charges.

