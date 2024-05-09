Dorchester

Person shot in Dorchester, police say

A person was shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Wednesday night, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred on Fuller Street just down the road from the Ashmont T station, Boston police said.

The victim was "possibly" shot in the leg, police said. They were taken to the hospital. Their name or condition wasn't immediately released.

No arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.

