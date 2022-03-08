Man Charged With Using Molotov Cocktails, Smashing Cars With Bat in NH

A Manchester, New Hampshire man is facing criminal mischief charges after police say he threw Molotov cocktails at neighbors' vehicles and smashed up cars with a baseball bat.

Aladin Muminovic, 35, of Manchester, faces charges of use of a molotov cocktail, one felony count of criminal mischief, and one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.

According to Manchester police, officers were called to Granite Street near West Street Tuesday night for a report of a man, later identified as Muminovic, damaging cars with a baseball bat. When they arrived witnesses said they heard loud bangs and saw someone walking away from a damaged car. Surveillance footage showed the same person smashing another parked car with a baseball bat, according to police.

This was the third call to police to the neighborhood over the course of several days. On Sunday evening, officers had responded to a report of a Molotov cocktail thrown in a driveway.

In that instance, the caller said this was an ongoing issue and that they'd have two Molotov cocktails thrown at their vehicles over the last week. Police found glass in the driveway along with a bottle stopper and wick, consistent with a Molotov cocktail.