Man convicted for stealing sports camp funds from over 300 families

A man was convicted in Boston for stealing tuition and deposits from families across the United States, who thought they were sending their children to sports camps in Boston in July and August in 2019.

53-year-old Mehdi Belhassan, of Tampa Florida was found guilty by a jury of wire fraud.

Belhassan was arrested and charged in March of 2021.

Authorities say the man would operate his camps at a college in the Boston-area. He collected over $380,000 from at least 303 families all across the country.

“Mr. Belhassan preyed upon the trust of families, promising summer fun while plotting his own indulgence. He lured in, deceived and betrayed over 300 families – diverting hundreds of thousands of dollars not to the promised camps, but to personal pursuits like plastic surgery and extravagant vacations at Las Vegas casinos,” said U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

He is now facing up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Belhassan is scheduled to be sentenced on January 11th.