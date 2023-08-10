Man convicted of murdering Holliston police officer granted parole

The man convicted of murdering a Holliston, Massachusetts, police officer 42 years ago has been granted parole.

The decision was met with a scathing response from the town’s police chief, who testified against the man’s release.

This weekend will mark 42 years since Officer John Johnson was killed during a traffic stop.

Anyone who walks into the Holliston Police Department lobby will see his face and newspaper clippings detailing his death, an everyday reminder of his sacrifice for those in the community.

Johnson was shot and killed with his own service weapon after stopping a stolen car.

Then 22-year-old Rolando Jimenez was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

According to parole board documents, a forensic pathologist testified at trial that Johnson was shot three times, in the chest, abdomen and thigh at close range.

He was 31, survived by a wife and two young children, who were just 10 and 3 at the time.

“He didn’t have that chance to live his life and raise his family and see his grandchildren. It’s sad,” Lt. Chad Thompson said.

After decades in prison, Jimenez has been granted parole.

The board’s decision noted he has participated in and appears to have benefited from rehabilitative programs and that he has significant health issues, including a recent history of prostate cancer. He was previously denied parole five times.

“We’re all very angered and sad for the Johnson family with the decision,” Thompson said.

In a statement, Johnson’s family said, in part, “We are very surprised and disappointed by the board’s decision to grant parole at this time…We understand we cannot appeal this decision and all we can do is come together as a family and community.”

“I just want them to know that the law enforcement community will always support them and I hope that they haven’t lost faith in the system and that our support for the Johnson family is unwavering,” Holliston resident Jim Garrett said.

Under the conditions set by the parole board, Jimenez must spend six months in a lower security prison before he is released. He will also be subject to electronic monitoring, a curfew, drug and alcohol testing and mental health counseling.