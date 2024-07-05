Man critically injured in shooting outside Brockton mall

A man is fighting for his life after a shooting outside a mall in Brockton, Massachusetts, on July 4, according to police.

Brockton police said they were called to an outer parking area at the Westgate Mall at 11:56 p.m. Thursday. The 21-year-old victim was dropped off at the hospital and stabilized before being transferred to a Boston-area hospital for further treatment.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Brockton Police Detective Division at 508-941-0234.

More details were not immediately released.