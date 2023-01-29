Local

Methuen

Man Dead After Shooting in Methuen

Methuen Police say they responded to a report of shots fired on Haverhill St. at around 2 a.m.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Methuen, Massachusetts early Sunday morning.

Police were also alerted of a man suffering gunshot wounds arriving at Lawrence General Hospital who succumbed to his injuries later, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

