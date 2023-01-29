Man Dead After Shooting in Methuen

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Methuen, Massachusetts early Sunday morning.
Methuen Police say they responded to a report of shots fired on Haverhill St. at around 2 a.m.
Police were also alerted of a man suffering gunshot wounds arriving at Lawrence General Hospital who succumbed to his injuries later, according to authorities.
The investigation is ongoing.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.