Man dead after shooting in Somersworth, NH, investigators say

New Hampshire authorities are investigating what they say is a "suspicious death" after a shooting in Somersworth.

The office of New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Monday night that it was investigating the death of a man "that occurred after a reported shooting incident this evening in the area of High Street."

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

State prosecutors did not give any further details, but said the investigation is active.

More information will be released after it becomes available, Formella's office said.