Man dead after shooting in Somersworth, NH, investigators say

New Hampshire authorities are investigating what they say is a "suspicious death" after a shooting in Somersworth.
The office of New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Monday night that it was investigating the death of a man "that occurred after a reported shooting incident this evening in the area of High Street."
State prosecutors did not give any further details, but said the investigation is active.
More information will be released after it becomes available, Formella's office said.
