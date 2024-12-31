New Hampshire

Man dead after shooting in Somersworth, NH, investigators say

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office says the death is "suspicious"

File photo
Getty Images

New Hampshire authorities are investigating what they say is a "suspicious death" after a shooting in Somersworth.

The office of New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Monday night that it was investigating the death of a man "that occurred after a reported shooting incident this evening in the area of High Street."

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

State prosecutors did not give any further details, but said the investigation is active.

More information will be released after it becomes available, Formella's office said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireSomersworth
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us