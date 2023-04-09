Man Dead in Boston Shooting Saturday Night

Authorities are investigating a man's death in the Roxbory neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts late Saturday night.

Boston Police say they responded to a call of a person shot in the area of 2055 Columbus Avenue at around 10:17 p.m.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived, according to authorities.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

If you have any information on this incident, you are urged to call Boston Police at (617) 343-4470.