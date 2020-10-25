Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Man Dead in Nubian Square Shooting

When officers arrived, they saw a man with "apparent gunshot wounds," police said

police lights generic
Getty Images

One man has died in a Roxbury shooting early Sunday.

Boston police responded to a radio call for ShotSpotter activation in the area of 18 Dunreath Terrace around 12:10 a.m. When officers arrived, they saw a man with "apparent gunshot wounds," police said.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston police homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470.   

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Worcester shooting 23 mins ago

Teen Found Fatally Shot in Worcester Wendy's Parking Lot

Rhode Island 2 hours ago

Providence's Virtual Elementary School Class Size Drops Amid Complaints

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

"The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner," police said in a news release.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONshootingRoxbury
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us