Peabody

Man dies after being hit by car in Peabody

By Thea DiGiammerino

Police red and blue lights
GETTY IMAGES

A man has died after he was struck by a car in Peabody, Massachusetts on Sunday.

The Essex County District Attorney said the man, identified as 61-year-old Robert King of Peabody, died at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

He was hit on Summit Street near Christina Drive around 8 p.m. Investigators have not released the name of the driver, and no charges have been filed at this time.

Peabody police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section continue to investigate.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More Massachusetts news

Israel 2 hours ago

Brandeis prof. describes hearing daughter's killing, saving grandson in Israel violence

New England Patriots 4 hours ago

Devin McCourty makes eye-opening suggestion after latest Pats disaster

Israel 6 hours ago

Mass. leaders share outrage at attack on Israel at Boston Common rally

This article tagged under:

Peabody
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us