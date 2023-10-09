Man dies after being hit by car in Peabody

A man has died after he was struck by a car in Peabody, Massachusetts on Sunday.

The Essex County District Attorney said the man, identified as 61-year-old Robert King of Peabody, died at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

He was hit on Summit Street near Christina Drive around 8 p.m. Investigators have not released the name of the driver, and no charges have been filed at this time.

Peabody police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section continue to investigate.