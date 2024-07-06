Man dies in apparent drowning in New Hampshire

A man is dead after apparently drowning in Piermont, New Hampshire on Friday morning.

New Hampshire State Police say they were notified of a reported drowning in the Lake Tarleton area at around 9:28 a.m.

According to the investigation, two men were fishing on the lake when their canoe capsized, sending them into the water.

Authorities say, neither men were wearing flotation devices.

One passenger noticed the other face down in the water and sought help from nearby witnesses, according to police.

Police say life-saving measures were attempted but unsuccesful.

According to authorities, the victim was identified as 58-year-old Michael A. Johnson of Bedford, New Hampshire.

The incident is under investigation.