Man Shot and Killed in Dorchester

A man was shot and killed overnight in Dorchester, according to the Boston Police Department.

The shooting happened just after midnight Thursday at 113 Norfolk Street. Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound near Armandine Street. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers found ballistic evidence in the area.

The Boston Police Department is investigating the incident and asking anyone with relative information to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470. Information can be given anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

To those who find themselves needing to talk to someone about distressing events in the community, the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team (NTT) provides free, private support 24/7 at (617) 431-0125 or by visiting BPHC.org/trauma.