Norwood Hospital Could Be Closed for Weeks Due to Storm Damage

The Norwood Hospital Emergency Room could be closed for several weeks after flooding Sunday forced the entire facility to temporarily shutdown.

The town’s General Manager Tony Mazzucco said that it could be four to six weeks before they can reopen under the best case scenario, and likely even longer for the rest of the hospital.

The hospital temporarily closed after water poured into the basement on Sunday, damaging the building's mechanical room and cutting off power. The storm dumped several inches of rain in Norwood over a short period of time and led to the town declaring a state of emergency.

Norwood has declared a state of emergency after the heavy rain and flash flooding that occurred over the weekend.

Local officials are still assessing the damage from the storm and Norwood Hospital over the weekend. State officials toured the facility Wednesday to conduct their assessments.

Between Sunday and Monday, more than 150 patients were moved from the hospital. There are no patients in the building and the hospital remains closed until further notice. A timeline for reopening remains to be seen.

A hotline has been set up for people who are looking for a loved one who was a patient at Norwood Hospital. The hotline number is: 781-769-4000.

Area residents who are in medical distress must call 911 or visit an Emergency Room at an alternate hospital in the region due to the temporary closure of Norwood Hospital.