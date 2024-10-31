Man dies in East Brookfield house fire

A man has died after a house fire in East Brookfield, Massachusetts, early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews first responded to the home on West Main Street around 3:35 a.m. after receiving 911 calls that fire was coming through the roof, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office. The first crew of firefighters on scene entered the home and found the resident, a man who uses a wheelchair, and brought him out of the home. He did not survive his injuries.

An autopsy will determine cause and manner of death. The man has not been publicly identified.

The structure became engulfed in flames during the call and the home is a total loss, firefighters said. State Fire Marshal Jon Davine said there were no working smoke alarms in the home.

The cause remains under investigation by the East Brookfield Fire Department, East Brookfield Police Department, District 7 fire investigators, State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office.

Multiple departments, including Spencer, North Brookfield, Brookfield, and West Brookfield, provided mutual aid on scene, while the Charlton Fire Department offered station coverage.