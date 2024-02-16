Man dies nearly 1 week after being shot in Fall River

A man who was shot last week in Fall River, Massachusetts, has died, authorities said, identifying him.

Joshua Medeiros was found shot Friday, Feb. 9, near the intersection of Nashua and Blackstone streets, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said. The man was rushed from the scene, which is near a Stop & Shop supermarket, to a trauma center in critical condition, police told NBC affiliate WJAR.

Medeiros died Thursday, according to prosecutors, meaning the shooting was now being investigated as a homicide.

Prosecutors haven't said whether any arrests have been made in the case.