Man dies while snowmobiling in New Hampshire

Authorities are investigating a man's death while driving a snowmobile in Pittsburg, New Hampshire on Friday afternoon.

The New Hampshire Fish & Game Department say the responded to a call reporting a snowmobiler not breathing in the area of Diamond Ridge at around 1:47 p.m.

According to authorities, the victim tipped his snowmobile after having difficulty navigating a turn.

Authorities say CPR was being administered when they arrived by the person's companions and good samaritans who stopped to help but the life saving measures were unsuccesful.

The person has only been identified as a 64-year-old man. He was declared dead around 3 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing