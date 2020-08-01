Local

New Hampshire State Police

Man Drowns in Merrimack River in Canterbury, NH

The man was pronounced dead at Concord Hospital

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

An average of 10 deaths in the U.S. each day are due to drowning, according to the CDC.

A man drowned Saturday evening in the Merrimack River in Canterbury, New Hampshire, authorities said.

New Hampshire State Police received a report of a possible drowning around 6:15 p.m. near the Boscawen/Canterbury town line.

Emergency crews responded to the area and located the male victim around 7:39 p.m., officials said. He was taken to Concord Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact Officer Scott McLain at 603-227-2118 or by email at scott.mclain@dos.nh.gov.

All aspects of the incident remain under investigation, state police say.

Boscawen police and fire, as well as the Concord Fire Department, assisted state police on scene.

