Man fatally wounded in shooting involving police in Nashua

A man was killed in a shooting involving a police officer in Nashua, New Hampshire, early Sunday.

According to Attorney General John M. Formella, a man was fatally wounded in an incident that started with a domestic disturbance call to a home on Marie Avenue.

No police officers were injured and all involved parties have been identified, according to authorities.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public.

The incident is under investigation.