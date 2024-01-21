Nashua

Man fatally wounded in shooting involving police in Nashua

No police officers were injured and all involved parties have been identified, according to authorities.

A man was killed in a shooting involving a police officer in Nashua, New Hampshire, early Sunday.

According to Attorney General John M. Formella, a man was fatally wounded in an incident that started with a domestic disturbance call to a home on Marie Avenue.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public.

The incident is under investigation.

