Man found guilty of killing ex-girlfriend at Worcester Restaurant

A jury found a New Hampshire man charged with fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend at a Worcester, Massachusetts restaurant guilty Tuesday.

Carlos Asencio was found guilty of first-degree murder in the July 3, 2019, stabbing death of Amanda Dabrowski at O'Connor's Restaurant & Bar in Worcester. The two had previously dated.

Dabrowski, a 31-year-old Ayer resident, was there for a book club meeting and had just left the bathroom when she was attacked. Several other patrons stopped the attack and restrained the suspect. Some of those witnesses took the stand during the trial, Telegram and Gazette reported.

Asencio's defense had argued he was suffering from psychosis at the time of the attack. In 2019, he was found mentally incompetent to stand trial based on a psychiatric evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital that was ordered at his arraignment. His mental state became the subject of dueling expert opinions in court during the trial.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.