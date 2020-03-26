Local
New Hampshire

Man Hit and Killed in NH, Driver Charged With DUI

handcuffs
Getty Images

A man was hit and killed Thursday morning in Derry, New Hampshire, and the driver was arrested.

Seventy-three-year-old George Theriault of Manchester was controlling traffic at a road repair site on East Broadway when he was hit by an SUV shortly before 9:30 a.m., Derry Police said.

Theriault was taken to Parkland Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV, identified as 49-year-old Kevin Nagle of Derry, stayed at the scene, according to police.

Nagle was charged with driving under the influence and negligent homicide. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

