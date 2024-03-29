Man hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Worcester

A man was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon.
Worcester police confirmed that an elderly man was hit in the area of Park Avenue and Parker Street just before 12:30 p.m. They said it was not a hit-and-run crash.
One victim was taken to the hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.
No further details have been released.
