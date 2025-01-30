Man identified 33 years after being found stabbed to death in Boston Harbor

Investigators have determined the identity of a man whose body was found more than 33 years ago in Boston Harbor.

The man was found stabbed to death on Dec. 4, 1991, near Thompson Island, Boston police said. On Thursday, they publicly identified him as Toussaint Gonsalves, who would have been 21 at the time his body was found.

The Boston Police Department says its unsolved homicide squad worked with the violent crimes task force of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Boston office to identify Gonsalves using investigative genetic genealogy.

An autopsy at the time ruled Gonsalves' death a homicide. His murder remains under investigation, police said Thursday.

Authorities shared two images created by the FBI Laboratory to depict what Gonsalves may have looked like. They have been entered, along with other information, into the FBI's Violent Criminal Apprehension Program database.

Police say Gonsalves was about 5'11 and 225 pounds with brown eyes and short, cropped brown hair. His body was found dressed in a heavy grey multi-colored knit sweater, a blue, white and green rugby shorts, red running shorts, black pants, two pairs of black socks and black high-top sneakers.

Gonsalves' eyebrows appeared to have been shaved and his left hand had three scars.

Police say Gonsalves attended the former Boston High School and may have been living in Dorchester or in Newton, Massachusetts, when he was killed. They add that he may have been a kitchen worker.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.