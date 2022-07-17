Local

Man in Grave Condition After Being Pulled From Water at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus

Massachusetts State Police said the man is 'still alive but in grave condition'

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A man is in grave condition Sunday following a near drowning at the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, Massachusetts.

Massachusetts State Police responded to the recreational area around 5:20 p.m. for a call of a person in distress in Upper Pond.

The Saugus police and fire departments, as well as EMS, responded, too.

The man was pulled from the water and CPR was administered before he was taken to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital. Police said the man is "still alive but in grave condition." His name and age have not been released.

It was not immediately clear why the man became distressed, or if he was swimming at the time. No other information was provided.

Breakheart Reservation is a public recreation area covering 652 acres in the towns of Saugus and Wakefield. It features a large forest and two lakes.

