Man in His 50s Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting in Braintree: DA

Authorities are investigating after a man in his 50s was shot by police Saturday in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Braintree police responded to a 911 call for a report of an armed man in front of a residence in the 100s block of Grove Street around 5:33 p.m., the Norfolk County District Attorney said in a statement.

The DA says the man, who was the subject of the 911 call, was shot and wounded by police just before 6 p.m. He was taken to South Shore Hospital where his condition was not immediately available.

State police detectives, crime scene services and ballistic investigators have all responded to the scene.

No other information was expected to be released Saturday night.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.