Man Indicted on 3 Charges in August Hit-and-Run That Killed Jogger

A grand jury has indicted a man in the hit-and-run death of a jogger this summer in Suttom, Massachusetts.

Shane Newman had already been arrested in the death of Daniel De Lima in August. The Worcester County District Attorney's Office confirmed Thursday that Newman was indicted with motor vehicle homicide, leaving the scene of an accident causing death and driving to endanger.

De Lima's body was discovered in a yard one morning after being thrown about 100 feet through the air, allegedly after being hit by Newman's SUV.

De Lima was a 51-year-old psychotherapist and passionate runner, his family has said.

Shortly after his arrest, Newman had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf on charges that included leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash causing person injury and death.

Newman appeared to be holding back tears in that August court appearance, and his attorney said he was "emotionally distraught."

