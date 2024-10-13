Man killed, child injured in Abington car crash

A driver is dead and a child passenger was seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash in Abington, Massachusetts, on Saturday night.

The crash occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Richard A. Fitts Drive.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The driver, a 44-year-old Dedham man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.

A juvenile passenger in the vehicle was seriously injured and airlifted to a Boston hospital. A small dog traveling in the car was also found dead at the scene.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.