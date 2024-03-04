New Hampshire

Man killed in crash involving propane truck in New Hampshire

The crash happened at the intersection of Route 28 and Lawrence Road in Derry

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A driver is dead after a crash in Derry, New Hampshire, on Monday.

Derry Police said a propane truck was involved in a crash with a Honda Accord at the intersection of Route 28 and Lawrence Road just before 3 p.m. The Honda driver was rushed to Parkland Medical Center with serious injuries, where he was pronounced dead.

The truck driver was also taken to Parkland with possible injuries. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Neither driver has been publicly identified.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Drivers should expect closures at the scene during the investigation.

