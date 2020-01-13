Local
Man Killed in Head-on Highway Crash in Salisbury

By Mike Pescaro

NBC10 Boston

A 20-year-old man has died after a crash Monday in Salisbury, Massachusetts.

An Audi A-4 and a Lexus RX450 collided head-on around 4:45 p.m. on Interstate 495 northbound, state police said.

The Audi's driver, a resident of Seabrook, New Hampshire, suffered fatal injuries. A 22-year-old male passenger in the Audi suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Lexus, a 38-year-old woman, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police believe the Audi's driver lost control while driving on I-495 south, crossing over the median and hitting the Lexus.

Speed is believed to have been a factor, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

