Man Killed in Monday Morning Shooting Across From Worcester Church

A man was fatally shot Monday morning across the street from a church in Worcester, Massachusetts, according to police.

Authorities responded around 8:40 a.m. to a shooting on Burncoat Street, across from the Church on Seven Hills.

A 28-year-old man was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, police said.

The Worcester Police Department said it is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 508-799-8651 or text an anonymous tip to 274637. Tips can also be submitted online here.