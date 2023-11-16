Man recruited teen girl into selling sex, including in mom's Boston basement: feds

A Boston man recruited a 16-year-old girl to work as a prostitute under threat of violence, bringing her across state lines for the work before he was caught, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Tramonte Jamier Queen, 23, allegedly had the girl have sex with clients in his mother's basement in Dorchester, as well as at hotels — including in Rhode Island, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts.

Queen was stopped by police hours after a trip to Warwick, Rhode Island, where he had made the girl have sex for money, prosecutors said.

Queen faces federal grand jury charges of sex trafficking of a child and transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, according to prosecutors. He's due to face the charges in Boston's federal court on Nov. 30.

Queen has also been facing charges in the case in Massachusetts court since February 2022, officials said. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.