Man seeking new trial after being convicted for the murder of his wife and child

A British man convicted of murdering his wife and child in their Hopkinton home is pushing for a new trial.

Neil Entwistle claims that a juror the same height as his slain wife tainted the verdict, according to the Boston Herald.

According to a MetroWest Daily News report, he claims a 5-foot, 2-inch juror the same height as his wife, reenacting the slaying in the jury room was a violation of his rights.

Entwistle was convicted in 2008 and sentenced to life without parole.

The 44 year old is locked up in the Old Colony Correctional Center in Bridgewater for more than a decade.

He was found guilty of murdering his wife, Rachel and 9-month-old baby, Lillian Rose, with a gun he stole from his father-in-law in January of 2006.

“As long as he’s alive, he’ll look for appeals,” a friend of Entwistle told the Herald.