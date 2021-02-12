Man Severely Hurt, 1 in Custody in Brockton Workplace Stabbing

A man was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed by a coworker Friday at their job in Brockton, Massachusetts, police said.

Someone is in custody in the stabbing, according to Brockton police. They said it took place Friday morning before 11:30 a.m. at the person's job.

The wounded man was taken to a local hospital with a severe injury, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the stabbing at the workplace on North Montello Street near Linden Street.

Police haven't identified the person taken into custody.