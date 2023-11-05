Man shot at Ocean State Job Lot in Brockton after dispute with employee

A person was injured Sunday in a shooting at an Ocean State Job Lot store in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Brockton police responded to the store located at 105 Campanelli Industrial Drive around noon and found a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK, police said.

According to police, the man was shot after he allegedly pulled a knife during a dispute with an Ocean State employee.

Investigators have identified the gunman, and police are searching for him at this time. His name has not been publicly released.

A sign posted on the store's door Sunday says it is closed and will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday.

Police have not released any more details about the shooting but said it does not appear there is any danger to the public.

An investigation is active and ongoing.