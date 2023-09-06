Man slashed with machete in fight over domino game in Dorchester, DA says

A man was charged with assault and battery for allegedly attacking two men, cutting one's face, while they were playing dominoes in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood last month, prosecutors said.

Ron Taylor, 66, was arrested in Cambridge, where he lives, after the alleged attack on Westview Street across from Harambee Park on Friday, Aug. 25, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

When an argument broke out during the game of dominoes, Taylor allegedly went to get a machete from the trunk of a Lexus and sliced one man's face, then chased the other around a car while brandishing the large knife. Prosecutors said police, who were called to the scene about 6:28 p.m., saw blood on the sidewalk, the street and two cars.

Police in Boston sent an alert to be on the lookout for Taylor and his car, and he was spotted by police in Cambridge, prosecutors said. They took him into custody and allegedly found the machete in a sink in his apartment.

Taylor appeared in the Dorchester branch of Boston Municipal Court on Aug. 28, to face two counts of of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of mayhem. He was ordered held on $2,500 bail and, upon release, ordered to house arrest with the exception of several windows to leave for work.

"It's outrageous that a summer evening game of dominoes could devolve into such shocking violence. The potential for more severe injuries, or worse, was certainly present here. Home confinement with conditions and GPS tracking is certainly warranted in this case," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement Tuesday.

Taylor was due back in court Nov. 7.