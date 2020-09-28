Local

Man Sought After Attempted Rape of Woman at Boston Public Garden

Police are searching for a man after a woman was assaulted Monday morning in Downtown Boston

Police are looking for a man who attacked a woman and threatened to rape her Monday morning in Downtown Boston.

The victim was walking at Boston Public Garden when a man approached her, putting his hand over her mouth and trying to remove her clothes while making sexually explicit threats, according to police in Boston.

The woman broke free from the man's grasp and got away, authorities said.

Police were notified of the attack around 6 a.m. Monday.

The attacker is described as a man in his 20s or 30s who has a slim to medium build and short, black dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4400.

