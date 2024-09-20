Man stabbed in Providence

A man was stabbed in Providence, Rhode Island, on Friday.

Providence police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that the man was stabbed in the chest in the area of Chalkstone Avenue.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. There was no word on the extent of his injuries.

Police also haven't said anything about a possible suspect, or announced any arrests.

An investigation is active and ongoing.