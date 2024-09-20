Man stabbed in Providence

The victim was taken to a local hospital, Providence police say

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

WJAR

A man was stabbed in Providence, Rhode Island, on Friday.

Providence police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that the man was stabbed in the chest in the area of Chalkstone Avenue.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. There was no word on the extent of his injuries.

Police also haven't said anything about a possible suspect, or announced any arrests.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us