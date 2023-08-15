A man was injured Tuesday evening in a stabbing near a barber shop in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Lowell police say officers responded to Howard Street shortly before 6 p.m. for a report of a stabbing, and the victim, an adult male, was found on Westford Street outside of where the stabbing occurred.

The man was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a Boston area hospital for further treatment. He is expected to survive.

Video from the scene showed police tape blocking off the sidewalk in front of Saul's Barbershop. Police haven't said if the stabbing occurred inside the business. The yellow tape extended to the bottle and can return center next door called Lowell Redemption.

Detectives are actively investigating what happened, and police believe this was an isolated incident based on their initial investigation.

There was no immediate word on any suspect. No arrests have been announced.

An investigation is ongoing.