Man stabbed outside Boston Prep, police say

One person was stabbed Thursday outside of a charter school in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood.

Boston police say the stabbing occurred outside Boston Prep, which is located at 885 River Street.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The victim, an adult male, was stabbed in the leg, police said. His injury is considered non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made, according to police.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Boston Public Schools for a statement.

An investigation is ongoing.