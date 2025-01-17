Boston

Man stabbed outside Boston Prep, police say

The victim, who was stabbed in the leg outside Boston Prep, is expected to be OK, police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was stabbed Thursday outside of a charter school in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood.

Boston police say the stabbing occurred outside Boston Prep, which is located at 885 River Street.

The victim, an adult male, was stabbed in the leg, police said. His injury is considered non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made, according to police.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Boston Public Schools for a statement.

An investigation is ongoing.

