Man Stabbed to Death in Haverhill, Mass.; Investigation Underway

A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death in Haverhill over the weekend in what authorities said was not a random act.

Jose Vasquez was found suffering from apparent stab wounds after 10 p.m. at a home on Marble Street Saturday. Vasquez was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The homicide is under investigation by the Essex District Attorney’s Office, the Essex State Police Detective Unit and the Haverhill Police. No arrests have been made at this time.

There is no threat to the public, according to authorities. No further information was immediately available.