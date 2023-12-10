Mattapan

Man stole more than a dozen packages from an apartment building in Mattapan, police say

Police are on the hunt for a man who stole 20-25 packages and damaged others

By Laney Broussard

NBC Universal, Inc.

Boston Police are trying to identify a man accused of stealing multiple packages from an apartment complex in Mattapan.

According to police, a resident reported several opened packages and the smell of cigarettes in the lobby of the building on River. The suspect was captured on surveillance video forcing his way into the building, stealing nearly 20-25 packages and damaging others.

The Boston Police Department is investigating. Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact detectives at 617-343-4712.

An anonymous tip can be made by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Residents are encouraged to protect their shipped items around the holiday season by ensuring relatives are home on delivery dates, making sure packages are delivered to a secure location, and submitting detailed delivery instructions online.

This article tagged under:

MattapanMassachusettsCrime and Courtslocal
