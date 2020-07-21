Man Struck by Vehicle in Dartmouth Dies From Injuries: DA

A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle last Thursday in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, has died from his injuries, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's office.

Ryan Silvia, 37, of Fall River, died Sunday evening at Rhode Island Hospital from injuries he sustained the night of July 16, the district attorney's office announced Tuesday.

Police were called to the area of 671 State Road at 9:15 p.m. that evening, where authorities said Silvia had been located by first responders unresponsive in the roadway with significant injuries.

Silvia was taken by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital, where he remained in critical condition until he died on Sunday, the district attorney's office said.

An investigation showed that Silvia had been struck by a white BMW 323i. The driver, who has not been publicly identified, remained on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Dartmouth police and Massachusetts State Police detectives from the Bristol County District Attorney's office.