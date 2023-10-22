Man wanted in connection with death inside Gardner home

State and local police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a death that occurred inside of a home in Gardner, Massachusetts on Sunday morning.

Gardner Police responded to a home on Cherry Street shortly after 9a.m. where they found a woman dead inside.

Authorities have not released details regarding the death, but say they are looking to question 33-year-old Aaron Pennington, of Gardner, about the incident.

The Worcester District Attorney's Office described Pennington as a white male with blonde hair, blue eyes, 6' 2" and approximately 175 Ibs. He is believed to be driving a white 2013 BMW Model 320 with a MA Veteran plate reading 8A30. Police are warning the public not to approach Pennington as he is potentially armed.

Anyone with any information about Pennington is asked to contact Gardner Police.