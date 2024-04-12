Worcester

Man wanted in connection with Worcester shooting that injured 3 teens

Anyone with information about Joshua Pittman's whereabouts should contact the Worcester Police Department at 508-799-8651

By Anthony Vega

NBC10 Boston

A 20-year-old man is wanted in connection with a shooting that injured three teenagers in Worcester, Massachusetts, police said Friday.

The shooting happened on April 7 on Clarkson Street, Worcester police said.

Joshua Pittman is wanted for armed assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a machine gun and unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm, police said.

Pittman, according to authorities, is most likely in possession of a gun and should be considered armed and dangerous.

He was described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Earlier this week, Levon Atupem, 23, and Jordany Alejo, 19, were arrested in connection with the shooting.

Three teens, two 18-year-old women and a 17-year-old boy, were shot and taken to the hospital, police said. Their conditions haven't been released.

Anyone with information about Pittman's whereabouts should contact the Worcester Police Department at 508-799-8651.

