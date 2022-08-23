Man Wanted in MBTA Station Rape Is Arrested Weeks Later, Police Say

A man who'd been wanted on suspicion of a rape in an MBTA station earlier this month was arrested Monday, police said.

Steven Wade Coffey, 27, had been sought since Sunday, Aug. 14, according to MBTA Transit Police. Coffey is believed to be unhoused but frequents downtown Boston.

He was wanted in a rape that took place about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 4 at Tufts Medical Center Station, police said. They haven't offered more information about what took place in the assault.

It wasn't immediately clear if Coffey had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.