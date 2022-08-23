Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Man Wanted in MBTA Station Rape Is Arrested Weeks Later, Police Say

By Asher Klein

Su_mama_desaparecio_intentando_cruzar_la_frontera.jpg
NBC10 Boston

A man who'd been wanted on suspicion of a rape in an MBTA station earlier this month was arrested Monday, police said.

Steven Wade Coffey, 27, had been sought since Sunday, Aug. 14, according to MBTA Transit Police. Coffey is believed to be unhoused but frequents downtown Boston.

He was wanted in a rape that took place about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 4 at Tufts Medical Center Station, police said. They haven't offered more information about what took place in the assault.

It wasn't immediately clear if Coffey had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONMBTAtufts medical centerRAPEMBTA Transit Police
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us