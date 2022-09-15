Man Who Opened Package in Northeastern Blast Eyed in Investigation, Sources Say

The man who opened the package that exploded at Northeastern University in Boston this week is being eyed in the investigation, sources tell NBC10 Boston Investigates.

No charges have been filed against Jason Duhaime, the Northeastern employee whom the sources said is being investigated.

Duhaime manages virtual reality, augmented reality and 360 immersive technology at Northeastern's college. He didn't respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

Students say the nameplate on his office has been removed.

Police initially announced that a 45-year-old received minor injuries in the explosion. Sources previously told NBC10 Boston the investigation is being investigated as a possible hoax, and that the blast wasn't caused by an explosive device but an over-pressurized case. There was no immediate threat to the public, the sources said.

In the case was a note criticizing virtual reality and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. The note, which contained grammatical issues, misspellings and copious exclamation marks, characterized virtual reality as a government operation, according to a copy obtained by the NBC10 Boston Investigators.

The package delivered to Northeastern University's Holmes Hall exploded when it was opened Tuesday night, sending the staff member to the hospital with minor injuries and launching a local, state and federal investigation.

The explosion Tuesday night sent members of the Northeastern community into a panic, and students on Thursday have a lot of questions about whether the incident was staged and if any lies were told.